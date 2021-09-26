When he’s not making out with his girlfriend, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly can be found performing; most recently, the rapper-turned-rocker gave a show at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t go exactly as planned.

In a video that was filmed from somewhere in the crowd, many audience members can be seen flipping off MGK, with some other spectators even booing the 31-year-old’s set.

According to TMZ, the sudden hatred has several root causes, including his recent career pivot into the rock scene. Apparently, some fans are upset by the change, while others are simply throwing shade because they think it was a necessary decision after a “questionable” rap career.

Another reason for the heckling would have to be the shade that Kelly recently threw at Slipknot recently, when he said he was happy to not be a 50-year-old wearing a mask, as the band’s members do while on stage.

The hate was specifically targeted at Corey Taylor, who TMZ reports did a verse for MGK’s Tickets to my Downfall, although the “Wild Boy” singer claimed that “it was fucking terrible,” and never made the album.

Taylor didn’t take long to pull out the receipts and share his side of the story. “I don’t like people airing private shit like a child,” he tweeted on September 20th.

“So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado… #receipts This is all I’m going to say about it.”

The screenshots included with the tweet show that Kelly and his team had some notes for Taylor’s initial verse, and once the Slipknot rocker realized that his vision wasn’t compatible with MGK’s, he opted out of the collaboration.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly at Louder Than Life Festival in the clip below.

[Via]