Conor McGregor was involved in an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, New York, Sunday night. Sources tell TMZ that Kelly refused to take a picture with McGregor and the situation escalated from there.

When McGregor refused to back down on the request, Kelly allegedly shoved him, resulting in McGregor spilling his drink. Afterward, people nearby from both camps rushed in to prevent things from getting worse.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

McGregor, who was seen with a walking cane at the ceremony, is currently recovering from a gruesome leg injury suffered in a fight against Dustin Poirier, last month. He's said that he plans on returning to the octagon in 2022.

Later in the night, Kelly will be taking the stage to perform. He's expected to play his latest single "Papercuts." Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, and more are all also scheduled to perform. Kanye West is also rumored to be making an appearance on stage during the show.

Additionally, Kelly is nominated for Best Alternative for his song “My Ex’s Best Friend” featuring Blackbear.

For the updated list of winners from the Video Music Awards, head here.

[Via]