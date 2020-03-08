Machine Gun Kelly continues to further his acting career, starring alongside British actor Sam Worthington in the upcoming action-western, The Last Son Of Isaac LeMay. After his successful stint playing Tommy Lee in the Motley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, last year, MGK, known in the acting world by his real name, Colson Baker, is ready to go darker for his next role. The film, directed by David Von Ancken from the Black List script by Greg Johnson, is set to start production next month in Montana, and follows the story of the title character, an aging outlaw played by Worthington. Isaac LeMay decides to go on a journey to kill off his offspring after becoming convinced that there's evil in his genes, which leads him to find his son, Cal, played by MGK. Cal is "a peculiar hot-blooded leader of a gang of young outlaws who can transition from loving and thoughtful to a cold blooded killer on the flip of a dime." When his father finds him, Cal is on a murderous rampage, and Isaac must try to find a way to stop his son.

MGK will also be starring alongside his real life best buddy, Pete Davidson, in the upcoming comedy, Big Time Adolescent, which will be released on Hulu on March 20th. On the music front, he just dropped the visuals for his pop-punk infused banger, "Why Are You Here."