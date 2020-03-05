Machine Gun Kelly Drops Neon Visuals For "Why Are You Here"

Machine Gun Kelly dropped the colourful visuals for his December single, "Why Are You Here."

Machine Gun Kelly has been pivoting more and more toward a prominently pop-punk sound as of late, and nothing made this more evident than when the sometimes-rapper dropped the toxic love anthem, "Why Are You Here," in December. In a time when music has become less and less restricted by the confines of specific genres, artists like MGK have been known to take different avenues in some of their work, and "Why Are You Here" exemplifies this to the extreme.

MGK dropped the visuals for "Why Are You Here" on Wednesday, and instead of bringing the visceral tale illustrated in the lyrics to life, he opted for a simpler approach. The video sees the artist in a pool of multi-coloured neon lights, rocking out on his guitar while bandages keep his eyes from bleeding out. MGK and two ladies surround a fridge overflowing with a variety of fruit in some of the most memorable shots of the video. Taking notes from past artists by using a suggestive fruit theme—the most recent that comes to mind would be Doja Cat's video for her Tyga-featured track, "Juicy"—MGK even has his video vixens use a banana and a papaya to evoke sexual innuendos.

MGK recently announced that he'll be releasing a whole album of pop punk bangers with the help of his good friend, Blink-182's Travis Barker. The project is titled Tickets To My Downfall and will drop sometime this year.