Machine Gun Kelly Surprises Fans With New Song "Love Race" Featuring Kellin Quinn

Alex Zidel
April 29, 2021 10:05
Machine Gun Kelly drops his latest pop-punk single "love race" featuring Kellin Quinn.


Machine Gun Kelly has really found a nice pocket for himself, contributing to the booming pop-punk revival with help from his frequent collaborator Travis Barker. The genre is officially back up and running after a few years on the decline and MGK has been one of the strongest forces in bringing it back to popularity. Fresh on the heels of his Tickets To My Downfall tour announcement, the rapper/singer has officially released his latest single "love race" with a feature from Kellin Quinn, the frontman from Sleeping With Sirens.

The new track was produced and co-written by Travis Barker. According to Complex, Relient K's lead singer Matthew Thiessen is also credited on the song.

Check out the latest single from Machine Gun Kelly below. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

I found a silver ring
And put it on my finger
I picked up my guitar
And played it for the reaper
God was a girl
The devil wore a t-shirt
Love is a game and they
Were kissing in the bleachers

