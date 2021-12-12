Machine Gun Kelly discussed the current state of his mental health during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, admitting that he’s “new to being vulnerable." Kelly also discussed how his partner, Megan Fox, has pushed him to deal with his issues head-on.

“I don’t want to come off like I’m cold or shy but I’m just a little insular and I’m just having an odd day," Kelly admitted.

Barrymore remarked that “This show was born in a time where we get to keep it really real and be honest.”

Kelly responded by explaining that he’s “new to being vulnerable outside of songs."



He added: “I see a lot of pictures of me and there’s smiles on them and it’s just weird though because I didn’t feel good at all that day. I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling and I feel this odd pressure because I don’t want my fans to think that I’m taking something for granted.

“A lot of what I do is for other people and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s OK to not be OK.”

He also revealed how Megan Fox has been pushing him to face his problems: “My girl is really centered and kind of was like the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I’m running from and why I put on those smiles that I don’t want to wear and stuff like that. That was big for me.”

