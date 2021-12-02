Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he once accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox, during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wednesday. The 31-year-old explained that he was attempting to do a trick with a knife gifted to him by Travis Barker.

After being prompted by Fallon to reveal how he suffered a bruised coccyx before his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, an injury that Pete Davidson had made public, Kelly detailed a crazy night he had when he first met Fox.



Alex Menendez / Getty Images

He revealed that he beat Post Malone in beer pong, slid down a banister with a spike at the bottom of it, and eventually stabbed himself.

“Travis [Barker] got me this… he got me a knife that had an engravement (sic) from the new album on it,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Ah, check this out. This is sick.’ And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand.”

“You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her [Fox], and I was like, ‘Check this out,'” he explained. "And then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick.’ I’ve got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand.”

Check out Kelly's appearance on The Tonight Show below.

[Via]