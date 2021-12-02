Machine Gun Kelly says he once accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox.
Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he once accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox, during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wednesday. The 31-year-old explained that he was attempting to do a trick with a knife gifted to him by Travis Barker.
After being prompted by Fallon to reveal how he suffered a bruised coccyx before his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, an injury that Pete Davidson had made public, Kelly detailed a crazy night he had when he first met Fox.
Alex Menendez / Getty Images
He revealed that he beat Post Malone in beer pong, slid down a banister with a spike at the bottom of it, and eventually stabbed himself.
“Travis [Barker] got me this… he got me a knife that had an engravement (sic) from the new album on it,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Ah, check this out. This is sick.’ And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand.”
“You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her [Fox], and I was like, ‘Check this out,'” he explained. "And then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick.’ I’ve got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand.”
Check out Kelly's appearance on The Tonight Show below.
[Via]