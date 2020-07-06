Send some love and light to Machine Gun Kelly, who is mourning the loss of his father.

On what was supposed to be a happy day for the rapper, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he has lost his father, taking to Instagram to deliver the hard news.

"I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today...‪that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans," wrote MGK. "‪But my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life.‬"

MGK did not disclose his dad's cause of death.

Given what happened, he told his followers that they could expect him to take a little break from social media to recuperate from the pain he's currently feeling.

"‪I’m setting my phone down. love you. thank you guys for everything," he wrote.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly is currently working on his new studio album, titled Tickets To My Downfall. He has not announced a release date yet for the upcoming body of work.

Rest in peace to MGK's dad. It's never easy losing a family member, especially your mother or father who helped raise you and make you into who you are today.