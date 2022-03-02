Machine Gun Kelly Finally Shares "Lockdown Sessions" EP On Streaming Services

Remaining consistent throughout the first quarantine in March 2020, Machine Gun Kelly made sure to keep his fans entertained, dropping his "Lockdown Sessions" on YouTube. The series ended up being one of the most creative ways of remaining active during the pandemic from a music artist, making an impact before live-streamed performances and Verzuz picked up steam. Some of the "Lockdown Sessions" songs have been fan-favorites for MGK's web of supporters, and the 31-year-old self-proclaimed Blonde Don just blessed them by dropping a three-pack on streaming services.

Dropping three songs on streaming services as part of the Lockdown Sessions EP, Machine Gun Kelly reworked one of his verses on "Roll The Windows Up" and grabbed a feature from PVRIS for the project's final track. Throughout the nine-minute EP, the rapper-turned-rocker speaks on being left off of year-end lists and award show nominations, also detailing his state of mind while in quarantine.

Check out MGK's new three-song effort below and let us know what you think about Lockdown Sessions in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Roll The Windows Up

2. Pretty Toxic Revolver

3. In These Walls (My House) [feat. PVRIS]