About a month ago, Machine Gun Kelly got tongues wagging after he shared a video of himself kissing someone. The "person" can't be seen on the camera, but news circulated that the rapper was making out with a "mystery woman" in the selfie clip. During his alcohol-fueled visit on Elle's Thirst Trap series, MGK was asked who this "mysterious woman" was. He had no idea what they were talking about but when the lightbulb came on, he revealed, with excitement, that it wasn't a person at all and was his blunt.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"People fell for it? Yes! This is so good," he said. "People fell for that? I wondered. Everyone was freaking out. I posted this video with the caption, 'Been waiting for a long time to share this with the world.' And I am, ironically, actually seeing somebody right now, and it is new, but this was my blunt."

The new lady in Machine Gun Kelly's life is rumored to be Instagram Sommer Ray. Weeks ago, TMZ reported that the pair were spotted at the Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in West. L.A. and even took an island vacation together with friends. Check out what else the rapper-actor had to say about whether or not he would hook up with a fan and what he considers to be a creepy habit that Pete Davidson has below.