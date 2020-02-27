The world is quickly becoming a more well-rounded society when it comes to what we find acceptable, especially that which is considered to be made for men and things mainly associated with women. Some ladies love sneakers more than stilettos, and there are many guys out there that have no shame in walking into a nail salon to get a manicure. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly seems to be one of the latter, and he may be leading the pack of new, broader-thinking generation of fellas.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PUMA

MGK is no stranger to picking out polish for himself, seen with his nails painted on many occasions like last November at the Los Angeles launch event for Cara Delevingne's PUMA x Balmain collab (seen above). His latest nail appointment was a call-in, which he posted a picture of on Instagram yesterday to show all 5.6 million of his followers. Many people were quick to comment with jokes, including fellow emcee Tyla Yaweh who said his manicurist Mel Shengaris "can do nails in any situation" and Sisterhood of Hip Hop star Bia simply writing, "Why is this sooo funny to me."

Peep Machine Gun Kelly's in-house nail appointment below, and let us know down in the comments if any of you guys can get behind the nail polish movement or if it's something we should be leaving to the ladies: