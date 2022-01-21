Mach-Hommy's "Dollar Menu" Has Arrived On DSPs

Mach-Hommy is showing us his Dollar Menu. On Thursday, January 20th, the Haitian-American uploaded his 2017 seven-track project in collaboration with ThaGodFahim that sees him rap over beats on titles like "Barnum & Bailey," "Vibin Like Muhamed Inside The Bank Safe," and "Maslow's Hammer."

As 2DopeBoyz points out, it was just last month that we received December 2021's Balens Cho (Hot Candles) from the recording artist, which also saw no features, although it boasted a 13-song long tracklist.

"If Mach and [Tha] God ain't in the convo, we can't talk about hip-hop," one listener wrote in the YouTube comments of the record. "Fahim has dropped tons of projects but I keep coming back to this. Certified classic in my opinion. I just need it in physical form," another added.

Elsewhere in 2021, Mach reunited with the Griselda camp on Pray For Haiti and also linked up with Kaytranada on "$payforhaiti" on his Intimidated EP.

Did you listen to Mach-Hommy's Dollar Menu when it initially arrived a few years ago, or are you tapping in for the first time today? Drop a comment below and let us know.

Tracklist:

1. Barnum & Bailey

2. Maslow's Hammer

3. Smoke Signal

4. Schroeder

5. Rolf Beeler

6. Vibin Like Muhamed Inside The Bank Safe

7. Nardwuar

