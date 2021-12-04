mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mach-Hommy Shares New Album "Balens Cho"

Aron A.
December 04, 2021 11:51
Balens Cho (Hot Candles)
Mach Hommy

Mach Hommy delivers his latest body of work, "Balens Cho."


Mach-Hommy's remained one of the most consistent rappers in the underground, though he's maintained an elusive presence in rap. 2021 has proven to be an extremely fruitful year for the rapper, one where he's earned co-signs from the biggest rappers in the game (not that he needs it) and released numerous critically acclaimed bodies of work. He reunited with Westside Gunn earlier this year for Pray For Haiti while recently announcing that his back catalog will finally end up on streaming services.

On Friday, the rapper kept the ball rolling with the release of his latest project, Balens Cho (Hot Candles). The 13-song body of work is largely handled by Mach but he brings along a few collaborators for the project. Nicholas Craven holds down several credits as a composer while artists like Tha God Fahim, Fortes, and Sam Gendal also contributed to the project.

Check out the latest from Mach-Hommy below. 

