For the R&B purists and champions of thug love, Lyfe Jennings has rolled around with what the southern crooner has declared to be his final album in the form of 777.

Clocking in at 16 songs, the effort arrives vi LJ Music/RBC Records and features a stacked lineup of guests that include Boosie Badazz, Tank, Algebra Blesset and Bobby V.

The final album also comes attached to a current trek that sees Jennings gracing the stage alongside varied colleagues on different stops. these include Leela James, Blackstreet, and even The Manhattans.

Jennings' career first began in 2002 when he got his break at the Apollo Theatre, pushing a four-song demo that would eventually fuel his move to New York City and lead to his first deal with Columbia two years later. His catalog is prominently highlighted by 2004's "Must Be Nice" single.