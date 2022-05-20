Lupe Fiasco Previews New Album With "AUTOBOTO"

Lupe's had a lot to say recently. He's been giving his thoughts on a wide range of subjects, from imagining a Jay-Z vs. Lil WayneVerzuz battle, to calling Kid Cudi a "GOAT" but also a "b*tch." He also discussed the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident and provided praise for Kendrick Lamar's new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

But Fiasco has also been busy in the studio. A couple days ago the esteemed rapper shared the artwork and release date for his new album DRILL MUSIC IN ZION. Now, he's given us a first glimpse at the album's sound with the new single "AUTOBOTO."

On the song, Lupe's lyrical acrobatics are on full display. His verses are focused on legend-building, telling his story through a wide-angle lens of biblical proportions. He ping-pongs between the grandiosity of nature (skies, seas, floods) and the everyday details of life on the street. In his chorus, he emphasizes that this versatility comes easily to him- "I can twist it, I contort." The production on the song leans on filtered guitar samples and a stomping beat. Nayirah's futuristic crooning at the end of its runtime adds an ominous twist, a cliff-hanger for what may lie ahead.

Check out the song below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

One deep meditate, one street separate

"Hi" to the Crips, "Goodbye" to the Bloods

But it was the Souls, Lords and GDs

Segregated by the street in the Chi' where I was