Throughout the history of Hip-Hop, countless rappers have tried to claim the title of Best Rapper Alive, but there are two artists who held onto that title for an extensive amount of time: Jay-Z and Lil Wayne. Although the two artists experienced the height of commercial dominance and cultural influence at different times, they are still widely considered two of the best rappers to ever do it.

As a result, Lupe Fiasco has theorized that they would make for an entertaining and well-balanced Verzuz battle.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lupe's Jay-Z vs. Lil Wayne argument comes days after Jay-Z spoke about the possibility of him gracing the stage for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's acclaimed Verzuz battle series. "No one can stand on that stage with me," Hov said during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys. "It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me."

Naturally, not everyone agreed with Jigga's Verzuz sentiments, with fans bringing up acts like Eminem and other Hip-Hop artists bringing up rappers like Busta Rhymes. Even Future agreed with his fans that he could beat Hov in a Verzuz battle. While many of those hypothetical Verzuz battles would be entertaining to watch, Lupe Fiasco's suggestion definitely makes the most sense.

"Jay-Z vs Lil Wayne in the most neutral place crowd wise which is Las Vegas…15 Rounds." Lupe Fiasco said on Twitter. "I’d watch…. [shrug emoji] Lupe out… [peace sign emoji]."

What do you think? Is Jay-Z vs. Lil Wayne a balanced Verzuz battle? Or is Jay-Z really an unbeatable Verzuz opponent?