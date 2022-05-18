Lupe Fiasco has shared the cover artwork for his upcoming album, Drill Music in Zion, as well as a release date for the project. The art follows a similar style to that of his other album, Tetsuo & Youth.

While the album hasn't been released yet, engineer Craig Bauer recently declared the project the album of the decade after hearing it in January. Bauer has worked on Kanye West‘s Late Registration and Graduation, as well as Fiasco's, Food & Liquor, and The Cool.



Mark Nolan / Getty Images

“The new @lupefiasco record is Rap Album of the year,” Bauer wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “Nah. Decade. If you don’t feel something after listening to this…. You may want to check your pulse.”

The compliment comes amidst a year that's included new albums from Kendrick Lamar, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Pusha T, and even more to come. The Game recently tried to stake his claim to the throne, writing on Instagram that his upcoming project, Drillmatic, will be the best of 2022.

Back in October 2021, Fiasco declared his upcoming work to be his best yet.

“It’s my best album,” he tweeted. “Calling it now…may pull back later but for now it’s #1.”

Check out the cover artwork for Drill Music in Zion below, and be on the lookout for the album on June 24.