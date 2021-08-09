Ludacris is a man of many talents. A hip-hop master of ceremonies, an explorer of uncharted waters, a pilot, an actor, and perhaps most importantly, a man of the people. Case in point, it has been reported that Luda will be stepping up to participate in the upcoming AIDS Walk Atlanta and Music Fest, which is set to go down on Saturday, September 25th.

The event, which begins at 10:00 AM Eastern, kicks off with a five-kilometer run and walk before wrapping up with a live concert experience. This year, the headliner is none other than Ludacris, one of the greatest Atlanta emcees of all time. He'll be joined by Sevyn Streeter, who is also slated to perform during the concert event.

A report from Businesswire states that the AIDS Walk Atlanta and Music Fest is looking to raise one million dollars, which is to be distributed to ten non-profit organizations: AID Atlanta, A Vision for Hope. Center for Black Women’s Wellness, Center for Pan Asian Community Services, Jerusalem House, National AIDS Education & Services for Minorities, Open Hand, Positive Impact Health Centers, Someone Cares and Thrive SS.

The same report also highlights a statement from Dawn Averill, the regional director of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. "This annual event offers a time to create a greater awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the local Atlanta community, as well as an opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for these 10 worthy organizations,” says Averill. "AHF is proud to present this event as one of the many ways that we educate and empower the local community to join the fight against HIV and AIDS.”

It's refreshing to see Ludacris stepping up for a good cause, showing support to those living with AIDS and HIV; with many stigmas currently surrounding the disease, seeing a respected rap legend raising awareness should go a long way in spreading information and compassion. A statistic included in the Businesswire report states that seventy percent of people living with HIV reside in Atlanta.

For those interested in attending the walk and concert, the event will be taking place at the Piedmont Park on Saturday, September 25th.

