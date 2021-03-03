Ludacris might not be releasing music at the same pace as he once was -- though he did recently issue a crucial reminder that his bar-game remains potent -- but that hasn't stopped the Disturbing Tha Peace legend from keeping himself busy. In fact, Ludacris appears dead set on doing every conceivable task at least, be it perfecting the culinary arts, exploring uncharted territory, and now, taking to the skies and piloting an airplane.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"If You Don’t Evolve, You’ll Evaporate," captions Luda, alongside a clip of his bold foray into the world of aviation; though he doesn't say much in the video, his awestruck chuckle is rather telling. Unsurprisingly, many of his hip-hop peers were quick to praise the rapper's newly displayed talent, with Cam’ron, Big K.R.I.T, Fat Joe, Jamie Foxx, and more sliding into Luda's comments with some words (and emojis) of encouragement. On the other hand, some fans were quick to poke fun at the rapper's tendency to observe his surroundings, drawing comparison to a driver checking blind spots before a lane switch.

Jokes aside, it's clear that many were impressed with Luda's aerial adventure, and one has to wonder if we'll see further video surrounding his decision to pursue his pilot's license. Check out the brief clip below, and keep an eye out for further news on Ludacris' next moves. If we're lucky, we'll soon see an update on that album he and Timbaland were working on back in 2019 -- though it's certainly been a minute since the last update on that front.