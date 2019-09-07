Ludacris is a legend in the music game, has a lucrative acting career, and he is also a philanthropist. Luda held his annual Ludaday Weekend celebrity basketball game recently with stars such as Jamie Foxx, John Wall, Megan Good, Tyrese, YFN Lucci, and more in attendance. During the weekend, Luda also hosted a golf and bowling tournament and a fundraiser to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. The legend revealed on Instagram he’d raised over $100,000 to help those in need in the Bahamas.





“Love to all of the fans and thank you from the bottom of my heart because we continue to lead by example, we continue to give back to the city, we continue to raise money for the inner-city kids and we continue to show love," stated Luda in another social media post. According to USA Today, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Friday that the storm has left 70,000 people homeless. The body count in the Bahamas has risen to 43 and is expected to rise, and property loss as a result of Hurricane Dorian is estimated to hit at least $7 billion. Shout out to Luda for raising money to help out thousands of families in distress right now in the Bahamas.