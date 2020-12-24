After an extremely illustrious career filled with hit songs, women, drinks, and huge movies, Ludacris decided to finally settle down and tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend back in 2014. He married Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, whom he met in 2009. Eudoxie is a model and the mother of their 5-year-old daughter.

The couple celebrated their six-year anniversary together on a yacht today in an undisclosed location, however, by the looks of Eudoxie's Instagram, they might have been on "vacation mode" for a little while now. In a public display of their affection towards each other, the couple chose to share kind words of encouragement to themselves, each other, and the rest of the world. The quiet and fun couple truly exudes "relationship goal" energy.

Eudoxie's anniversary post was captioned with an open celebration of love, claiming that their relationship is "pretty perfect", and that she "loves their love".

"May we always celebrate each other. 6 years of marriage down but it’s always felt like we have been together in another life also. As imperfect as it is, it’s pretty perfect! Thank you for making it the easiest and best decision of my life. I LOVE our LOVE"

Ludacris, however, opted to take a more lighthearted and hilarious approach. Some might wonder how these two could be so madly in love with each other after 6 years, but Luda offers a simple enough solution.

"What’s The Secret To 6 Years of Marriage & Counting? Make Sure She Gets an Over Abundance of “Vitamin D”! Happy Anniversary Mrs Bridges. We Just Gettin Started!"

Can any of you back Luda's claim?