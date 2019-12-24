You love to see it. Though Ludacris has been moving under the radar of late, the hip-hop legend remains a man who knows what's important in life. Today, Cris took to Instagram to share a heartwarming homage to his wife of five years, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. The loving post arrives in tandem with their fifth year of marriage, though the couple has been officially dating since 2009. This Christmas Eve, Luda made sure to let his wife know his feelings remain as strong as ever, a respectable display of hip-hop romance.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"5 years isn’t nearly enough," he begins. "Matter of Fact I don’t think an eternity is enough. You Make Loving & Spoiling You Easy Mrs Bridges. What Better Way To celebrate Half a Decade than to do it in Your Home Country. Le meilleur est à venir. Here’s to a Lifetime & Then Some." Along with the multilingual message, Cris included five pictures, two of which come heavy with some holiday cheer.

It's not always common to see rappers getting so openly romantic, and we can only hope some of these youngsters take a page outta Luda's book. The comment section has already begun filling with praise, including some from Jeezy, who recently found himself on the receiving end of Cupid's arrow. Happy holidays to the Bridges!