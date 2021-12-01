LPB Poody Refuses To Try WarHeads Extreme On "Snack Review"

LPB Poody joins us for the latest episode of "Snack Review" where he politely sits out on trying WarHeads Extreme.

West Orlando rapper LPB Poody has been one of the most promising rappers out of Florida this year. In the past two years, he's developed a loyal following across America that reached a new height with his single "Batman." The song took a life of its own, leading Lil Wayne and Moneybagg Yo to jump on the remix. He's kept his name hot with singles like "I'm The One" and "The Last Minute" while fans anticipate his follow-up to 2019's Solitary Konfinement.

Poody slid through to join HNHH on the latest episode of Snack Review where he tried an assortment of classic and international munchies. First up was Bamba Peanut Butter Puffs. Poody was impartial to the snack, rating it a 4, though he said it could've been better if there was a bit of jelly to go along with it. Afterward, he tested out UK's Monster Munch Roast Beef Snacks which earned Poody's approval.



Via HNHH

Though Poody does appear to be a fan of the sweets, giving AirHeads an automatic 10, it doesn't seem like he's willing to take on WarHeads Extreme. The rapper politely declined to try them out, especially since they were Sour Apple flavor. "Imma have to sit out on this one. This bitch is something serious I ain't gon' lie," he said. "And it's the apple kind, too. Aw man, I'm gonna have to sit on this one right here. I'll probably give that like, a two or something.

Check out the latest episode of Snack Review with LPB Poody above.