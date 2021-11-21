LPB Poody Banks On Himself On "I'm The One"

LPB Poody's prolific run in 2021 shouldn't be ignored. The Orlando, FL rapper emerged in 2019 with the release of Solitary Konfinement but in the two years since the album dropped, the singles he's released have defined his trajectory. It extends to co-signs he's received from Lil Wayne, who appeared on the "Batman (Remix)" with Moneybagg Yo.

This week, Poody came through with another new banger titled, "I'm The One." Over chilling Detroit-style production, the rapper breezes through asserting his position in both the rap game and the streets. "Been with the OGs, been clutchin' since I was shorty/ Certified street n***a, I should be awarded," he raps with immortality in his tone.

Check out the latest offering from LPB Poody below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Real n***a don't say shit, they keep it off the internet

F*ck n***as get Hollywood, I really ain't feelin' that

Gotta keep this shit 100, seem like I invented that

Couple 12 get involved, those crackers gon' try and interact