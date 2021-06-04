LPB Poody & Lil Wayne Remix Viral "Batman" Song With MoneyBagg Yo

Rising Florida rap star LPB Poody has a viral hit record on his hands with "Batman." The song has been performing well on social media for weeks and the official remix will help to give it another boost, adding Lil Wayne and MoneyBagg Yo onto the smash.

Receiving co-signs from two of music's biggest stars, LPB Poody is destined to have himself a big summer with the "Batman" remix. The 20-year-old keeps his catchy hook intact, adding new verses from Bagg and Weezy, who shines with plenty of quotable, as always.

Listen to the new remix of "Batman" below and let us know what you think. Who had the best verse on the song? Lil Wayne? LPB Poody? Or MoneyBagg Yo?

Quotable Lyrics:

And all my slimers be slimin', we wipe his nostrils, he snotty

I swear that shotty like sinus and that Bugatti like Sonic

The, the, the hedgedog, how I sped off

Drop the top and take the head off

Pick a bitch up, drop some bread off

Get my dick sucked, take the edge off

Kill that pussy, knock it dead off

Then I fled off, clean your bed off

She gave me a blow job, I love that job, I can't get laid off