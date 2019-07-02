Lil Nas X came out to his fans on the last day of Pride month, telling his beloved followers to listen closely to his 7 EP single "C7osure (You Like)" where he sings about being his true self. "Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨" he wrote on Twitter.



Yesterday we posted about Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Bobby Lytes revealing how Lil Nas X is his new man crush and today another Love & Hip Hop star, Milan Christopher, has come through to express how great Lil Nas X's openness has helped the younger LBGTQ community.

"We really needed that, it's the perfect time to do it. He didn't wait until his career is huge," Milan told TMZ as seen in the video below. "He's young, he's going to inspire a lot of young kids. I've always been advocating that LGBT youth, especially African-American LGBT youth are the number one cause of suicide." He added: "By him [coming out] it sends a strong message to kids to be themselves and they can be successful."