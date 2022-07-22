Draymond Green's popular podcast, The Draymond Green Show, is finally back with its first special guest following the Golden State Warriors' latest title run, and the episode's guest is none other than three-time 6th Man of The Year Lou Williams.

The veteran free agent, who just closed out his second straight season with the Atlanta Hawks, tapped in with Draymond Green to discuss everything from his two near retirement to his infamous Magic City controversy during the height of the pandemic in 2020.



Harry How/Getty Images

According to Lou Williams, he didn't care for the jokes or the nickname at first, and he saw the whole narrative as a "goofy" slight against his career.

"It was difficult for me, because I felt like it was getting to a point where all the s--t I accomplished, how I've carried myself over my career, they were just trying to attach some goofy s--t to my name," Williams explained. "So, I was fighting a narrative. I was fighting a narrative, because they were trying to make me out to be a goofy. Like I was out here trippin'. And I was like, 'C'mon, that has never been my M.O. Let's not start that.' I'm getting to the end of my career. I'm in year 15, and y'all talkin' like I've been trippin' this whole time."

Despite his initial disdain for his now iconic moniker, Lou Williams wasted no time when it came to applying for an official trademark of "Lemon Pepper Lou" back in 2020.

Watch Lou Williams' interview with Draymond Green below

