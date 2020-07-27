Lou Williams had NBA Twitter going crazy this past week after it was revealed that he went to the Magic City strip club while on an excused absence from the NBA bubble. Williams was back home to say goodbye to a family member who had passed away. Before heading back to the bubble, Williams went to go get food at Magic City, and eventually, it became a huge story thanks to Jack Harlow posting a picture of the two on his Instagram.

Today, NBA media has been speaking out on Williams' actions, including Kendrick Perkins who had some choice words. While talking on Get Up!, Perkins said that Zion Williamson has more professionalism than Williams and expressed disappointment in what the Clippers star did. This led to an interesting exchange on Twitter, in which Williams told Perkins to stop being tough on TV. Montrezl Harrell even joined the discussion, which led to Perkins being on his toes.

Following the exchange, Williams noted on Twitter that he is simply happy to be back with his teammates and that he will be taking his quarantine quite seriously from here on out.

While on the surface Williams' actions may seem selfish, you can't blame a man for wanting some wings at an establishment like Magic City. Show some compassion.