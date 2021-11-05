Lou Williams is in his seventeenth year in the NBA, and is currently a member of the Atlanta Hawks. Throughout his career, he has racked up many accolades, but he still cannot seem to shake a bothersome moment.

In the mid-2010s when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors, it was revealed that Lou Williams was in a polygamous relationship with two other women named Ashley Henderson and Rece Mitchell.

The internet took this story and ran with it, sparking a barrage of memes and praise for Williams.

However, in a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, Lou discussed his hatred of those memes: “People even thought they were sisters, I was like, ‘That’s ridiculous.’ I didn’t like the part where I couldn’t control what was being said and how they were viewed. Both of those women are mothers of my children, not just some random girls I’m running around with…”

Williams has had children with both Henderson and Mitchell, but he separated from Mitchell in 2018. So, while the memes persisted in his career since the revelation, he has actually been in a monogamous relationship the last three years.

Williams’ failed attempt to normalize polyamory among NBA fans is likely the only shortcoming of his otherwise fruitful career. He built his success in the NBA being a role player, and has now totaled the most bench points in NBA history, as well as collecting three 6th Man of the Year trophies. He told Rooks in the interview that he intends to retire after this 2021-22 season, and will do so as a very decorated athlete.

