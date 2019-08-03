Lou The Human Gets Vulnerable On His Sophomore Album, "Painkiller Paradise"

Lou The Human put himself on hip hop head's radars back in 2106 when he dropped his EP Brink. The young Staten Island rapper's often aggressive, underground style was refreshing, and honored the roots of hip hop with witty lyrics, well-produced beats, and a unique cadence. His 2017 Humaniac was met with a lot of praise from his fans, as well as critics, which got everyone excited for his upcoming second album, Painkiller Paradise, since early 2018. At the start of the year, he ventured on a journey that involved the interesting reinvention of his musical style with the release of his song "Make You Sick." Lou started venturing more into the emo-rap category, a change-up from having originally entered the game as a noted student of Eminem and Cage. He traded his lyrical focus for melody and vibe, with his singles "Insanity Rough" and "Nirvana In The Whip," seeing perhaps his most experimental attempt to date. Now, Lou finally returns for his awaited sophomore album, Painkiller Paradise, his inaugural project for Interscope Records.

The major-label debut sees Lou take on more vocalization, and diving straight into the emo-rap style he had started to introduce. He took to Instagram to share the news, calling the album his "true first project," saying “ I’ve been making pkp since 2014 since before brink, when i never really knew if I’d make it out of west brighton alive and i was still selling bullshit 8ths and skating to the studio. Thank you to everybody who helped on this! I’m so excited for you guys to hear this 😊😊😊😊 I hope this helps anyone feeling trapped or wanting to escape or feeling alone I literally put my heart into this 💕💕💕💕 I love you guys - a rare happy louis 💋." Peep the full album below.