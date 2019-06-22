Lou The Human Delivers A Chaotic "Nirvana In The Whip"

Lou The Human has been in the midst of an interesting reinvention of musical style since the start of the year, with the release of his song "Make You Sick," which saw the New York rapper venturing more into the emo-rap category. Having originally entered the game as a noted student of Eminem and Cage, Lou's inclination towards twisted bars helped him establish a lyrically-inclined fanbase.Yet as time went on, Lou's music began undergoing a transformation, leaving lyrics behind in favor of melody and vibe, as seen on tracks like previous loosie "Empty Bottle." The release of his "Insanity Rough" at the end of last month, saw the artist continue stylistic transition, as it was perhaps his most experimental track to date. And now, he's returned with an equally exploratory track "Nirvana In The Whip."

The backing music for the track is just as chaotic as the cover art would suggest, with a sporadic beat and an excess of synth noises to accompany the theme of disorder which he seems to have adopted. In respect though, Lou does have a LOT to say, as he spits out fast-flowing bars with a sense of passion that is not unusual for the Humaniac artist. How do you guys think it's sounding?