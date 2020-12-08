The Smiths are always trying to keep things spicy over on Red Table Talk, and they're heating things up with Olivia Jade. On Tuesday (December 8), the daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli will speak for the first time about the college admission scandal that landed both of her parents behind bars.

"Thank you @jadapinkettsmith @adriennebanfieldnorris @willowsmith for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time," Olivia Jade shared in an Instagram post as she announced her appearance. Jada Pinkett Smith also posted a teaser to her Instagram where she wrote, "@oliviajade is now breaking her silence after being caught in the middle of one of the biggest school bribery scandals. Now that her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are serving short prison terms for their participation in the scandal ... Olivia Jade felt it was time to speak."

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were caught in the scandal after it was discovered that they paid $500K to secure admission to the University of Southern California for their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose. They were recruited for the rowing crew team, even though neither Olivia nor Isabella had ever played the sport. After they were indicted, Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty, but they eventually switch their pleas after making a deal.

The actress is expected to be released sometime this month while her husband may be incarcerated until April.