Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are set to go on trial Oct. 5 for their alleged roles in the infamous college admissions bribery scandal that broke in 2019, according to PageSix.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton says jury selection is scheduled to start Sept. 28 with the trial expected to conclude by Thanksgiving.

Giannulli and Loughlin could face up to 45 years in prison if found guilty.

The prosecution claims the couple paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. They allegedly were accepted as rowing recruits while having never played the sport. They are charging Giannulli and Loughlin with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to fraudulently transfer funds and conspiracy to commit bribery.

The parents involved in the scandal allegedly paid college-prep adviser William “Rick” Singer through a fake charity. Singer than used the money to bribe exam proctors, athletic coaches and more in an attempt to get the parents' children accept into high-level universities.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Felicity Huffman is also allegedly involved in the scandal, having been accused of paying $15,000 to improve her daughter Sophia Grace’s SAT scores. She served 11 days in prison in September.