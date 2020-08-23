Actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for her participation in the viral college admissions scandal involving her daughter getting into the University of Southern California.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process," Loughlin said at her virtual sentencing. "In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."

Loughlin paid $500,000 to William Rick Singer, who engineered the scandal, to get her daughters into the University of Southern California. In addition to her two-month prison sentence, she must perform 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000.

"While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward," she said, as she began to cry. "I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I’m ready to face the consequences and make amends."

Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison, 250 hours of community service, and must pay a $250,000 fine.

