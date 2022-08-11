Lori Harvey says that her life almost went in a very different direction as she nearly got married at a young age. While sitting down with Teyana Taylor for an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series, she reflected on her past relationships.

“I almost got married very young,” the 25-year-old shared. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”

She continued: “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on."



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Harvey also says that she's a much different person at 25 than she was at 21, so much so that she can't even speak to what she was thinking at the time.

She explained: “What I wanted at 21, I don’t want at 25. But at 21 I can’t really speak to where she was at. Two different mind sets you know? I don’t even know her anymore.”

“I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that’s going to compromise my peace and happiness," Harvey continued. "So I think just taking control, making sure you maintain your power, don’t give your power away to anybody. That I feel like is truly the key to being happy in or out of a relationship."

Harvey's comments come just months after she and Michael B. Jordan ended their relationship. The two had been together since the fall of 2020.

Check out Harvey's conversation with Taylor below.

