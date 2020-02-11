Model Lori Harvey has been at the centre of the most dramatic, gossip-filled headlines for the last twelve months so it's about time there's something positive making its way around the internet. People have become obsessed with the daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey's personal life, theorizing about who she's dating and investing way too much time on rumours surrounding her. When it was reported that she was getting romantic with Diddy's son, social media took that and ran. Then, she was linked to Diddy himself and she became a major search trend. Now that she's confirmed her relationship with Future, that direction continues. This week, the model revealed on her page that she had purchased a brand new home, moving in and receiving a few housewarming presents to welcome her to the crib.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to The Blast, Lori Harvey is a new homeowner, copping a spot after her return from a girls' trip to Jamaica. The 23-year-old has not shared photos of the house on social media but she did inform her following that a friend sent her a bottle of champagne to celebrate, along with a handwritten note.

Earlier this week, Harvey was involved in a terrifying situation after somebody tried to jack her Rolls-Royce in Atlanta. Thankfully, she's alright and can continue striving in all aspects of her life.



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images