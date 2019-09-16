This love triangle between Diddy, Lori Harvey, and his own son Justin Combs has been one of the strangest romantic storylines of the entire year. Model Lori Harvey, who is Steve Harvey's step-daughter, was previously linked to Justin as they allegedly had a fling at the beginning of the year. After Diddy broke up with Cassie though, he appeared to have begun moving on with Harvey, his son's ex-girlfriend. As you would expect, the dramatic unfolding blew up on social media, causing everyone to drag Diddy and praise Lori. In the last few weeks, there have been many rumors surrounding Harvey and Diddy, including pregnancy talk. That's been shut down but the madness is only continuing to bubble. This weekend, the alleged couple was spotted at famous Atlanta strip club Magic City with Justin Combs.



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Diddy was in Atlanta for the Revolt Summit but he stopped by one of the world's most renowned strip joints in the world, meeting up with his girl and her ex-boyfriend, his son. A video posted on Magic City's social media pages shows the three hanging out together, which was likely pretty awkward for everybody involved. People are reacting with confusion online but at the end of the day, they're the only ones who know the real story. At this point, nobody even truly knows if Diddy is actually dating Lori or if they're just really, really close friends.

Do you find this weird?

