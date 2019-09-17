Nobody truly knows if Diddy and Lori Harvey are actually an item. The two have a large age difference between them and before they were rumored to have hooked up, the model was actually dating Diddy's son Justin Combs. The entire situation is quite perplexing and although Puffy and Harvey don't seem to be in a rush to confirm or deny their union, the proof may be in the photos.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images -- Lori Harvey and Sean Combs attend Bad Boy & Quality Control Takeover at Gold Room on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia

The love triangle was spotted hanging out at the famous Magic City strip club in Atlanta this weekend and on a separate night, they hit up Gold Room to do some more partying. Again, Justin Combs was seen in the vicinity but more interestingly, Diddy and Lori didn't seem to care that the cameras were watching them. Several photographers picked up images of the two getting seriously close. While this doesn't exactly prove that they are indeed a couple, it validates the rumors to a certain extent. Still, we'll never know until we hear it from the horse's mouth.

Elsewhere in the club, Karlie Redd and Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop could be seen dancing together. Does anybody else find it weird that Diddy keeps hanging out with his rumored girlfriend and her alleged ex, his son?



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images -- Sean Combs and Justin Combs attend Bad Boy & Quality Control Takeover at Gold Room on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia