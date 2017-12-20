cuddling
- RelationshipsBhad Bhabie & Lil Gotit Spark Relationship Rumors After Cuddling On IG LiveDoes hip-hop have a new power couple?By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsDiddy & Lori Harvey Show Signs Of PDA During Club NightDiddy and Lori Harvey were spotted getting close this weekend in Atlanta.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Cuddles With Master P & Romeo On Her ShowWendy Williams continues to reign this summer.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Shows Off New Girlfriend After Dumping Floyd Mayweather's DaughterNBA YoungBoy shows off his new girl on video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Misses Offset While Cuddling Kulture On Lavish Private JetCardi B stretches out with her daughter on a private jet.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean & Jhené Aiko Broke Up Before His Ariana Grande HangoutTheir split reportedly happened in mid-December.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSoulja Boy & Blac Chyna Cuddle Up To Each Other In The ClubCould Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna be an item?By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsNikki Bella & John Cena Are Not Back Together, Despite Cuddly Romantic PicsFalse alarm.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMeek Mill Gets Cuddly With A Mystery LadyDoes Meek Mill have himself a new girlfriend?By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Cuddles Up To Mac Miller's Dog In New VideoAriana Grande has seemingly adopted Mac Miller's dog Myron.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Are Boo'd Up: PDA At The Mall, Roses & Roller-CoastersThe dates are on some puppy love tip. By Zaynab
- MusicWiz Khalifa & Winnie Harlow Get Cuddly & Incite Further Dating RumorsWinnie Harlow has already gotten the Amber Rose co-sign.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again & Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Caught In Bed TogetherThe mystery man on Bhad Bhabie's Snapchat could be YoungBoy Never Broke Again.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKyrie Irving & DJ Chantel Jeffries Spotted Kissing & Cuddling In New YorkJeffries is hard to resist. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJanet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Reportedly Back Together After 8 Year SplitThe former couple are seen out together after having broken up in 2009.By David Saric