He was recently accused by fans of taking a jab at the Los Angeles Lakers on his new song "Last Day," but Lonzo Ball insists that he harbors no hostility toward the City of Angels team. Back in June, it was revealed on social media that Lonzo was included in a trade deal that would result in the Lakers acquiring Anthony Davis. Lonzo has a new home with the New Orleans Pelicans, and while he has repeatedly stated that he welcomes his latest career adventures, he told 92.3 The Real's Big Boy's Neighborhood that he found out about the news with the rest of the world.

"I found out on Twitter," the NBA player said, adding that he was in the car after leaving his grandfather's house on his way to his brother Lamelo Ball's game. Lonzo was told to check out the social media network because the declaration was being made that he had been traded. "That's just how I found out. I don't know everybody's situation," Lonzo stated after being asked if this is just how players are alerted that they're moving on to another team. He said that he feels "excited" about his "new beginning," but Big Boy wanted to know if he had ill feelings toward his previous team.

"Nah, I kinda knew I was gon' get traded, though," he admitted. "I just been in the trade talks for so long and then it's Anthony Davis. L.A. gon' do what they gotta do to get superstars so I kinda had a feeling." He added that the best part of his time with the Lakers was being about to play at home, while the worst was being injured. Check out the clip and his full interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood below.