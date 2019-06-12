The Anthony Davis trade rumors are heating up, as both the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are reportedly engaged in negotiations with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the Lakers have made Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and the fourth overall pick in the June 20 NBA Draft available in talks with New Orleans. Stein also notes that the Lakers appear keen on keeping Kyle Kuzma out of any trade discussions.

Depending on what a third team can bring to the table, Stein believes the deal can get done in advance of the draft next Thursday. It remains to be seen which team will jump in as the third wheel, but rumors suggest that the Washington Wizards or Atlanta Hawks could be involved.

Earlier this week, New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, reached out to several teams interested in trading for Anthony Davis and provided them with a framework of the package the team is hoping to get in return.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "Griffin is pursuing a combination of assets that include an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks, league sources said. Those wants are on a sliding scale. For example, the better the player, the softer the requests on the draft picks -- and vice versa."

Last season, New Orleans reportedly turned down a blockbuster deal with the Lakers that included the trio of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, as well as several draft picks.