Lonzo Ball has been a polarizing player throughout his two seasons in the NBA mostly due to the fact that his dad LaVar has hyped him up so much. After a couple of tumultuous seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team decided to trade him to the New Orleans Pelicans in a package deal which brought Anthony Davis to the purple and gold. Since then, Ball has talked about how excited he is to be a part of the Pelicans organization although you can't help but think he's hurt about not being in Los Angeles anymore.

Well, a little bit of credence was given to that theory when he dropped his new song called "Last Days." In the new song, Lonzo can be heard referencing the deal, saying "You know I’m all about business LA is going to regret their decision.” As you can imagine, fans took that as a diss towards the Lakers although it's probably more of a competitive jab than anything else.

The Pelicans will be rivals towards the Lakers this season although as it stands, the Lakers have the better roster. It will be interesting to see how they stack up, especially with Lonzo dishing out passes to rookie sensation Zion Williamson. Needless to say, this is about to be a very interesting season.

You can listen to the full Lonzo song below.