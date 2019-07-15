After two rocky seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers. Ball has been a polarizing player thanks to his father LaVar and the fact that he's had a ton of expectations bestowed upon him due to his status as a former second overall pick. Despite being shipped away from the franchise he dreamed of playing for, it's clear that he's still excited to prove his worth and make good with a new team. As Lonzo explained to ESPN, he knew he was going to be traded eventually and was glad to come to New Orleans.

"I was kind of excited, honestly. I kind of figured someone was going to get moved soon enough," Ball said. "I knew Anthony Davis wanted to come bad. Anytime you can get a guy like that, you are going to have to do what you have to do to get him. So I was kind of already just waiting for it, honestly, and I was happy to go with two guys I am comfortable with in B.I. [Brandon Ingram] and JHart [Josh Hart]. I am excited to see what we can do."

Lonzo also told ESPN that he's not too disappointed about the trade although when he first started in the league, it would have been heartbreaking. Now, Ball has a better understanding of the business side and realizes that such a trade was a necessity for both teams.

[Via]