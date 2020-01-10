A recent episode of The Real has pulled in even more reactions after one of the hosts, Loni Love, spoke out about black men and their dating habits. The 48-year-old said on air that black men simply don't know how to be faithful and added how she believes it stems all the way back to slavery. “I don’t speak for the Black community by I do think that a lot of Black men, they really don’t know how to have true, faithful relationships,” she said. “They think because they have money, they have power, that they can treat women any kind of way.”



Loni's co-host Adrienne Bailon chimed in and said men's cheating behaviours happen "in so many cultures," but Loni disagreed. “No, it’s not across the board because what is happening is that we are still dealing with the point of slavery,” Loni added. “And we are descendants of slavery and because our families were broken up, we still do not have an idea of how to have togetherness because our families were broken up.”

Peep the clip below as well as some reactions.