Logan Paul has been getting heavily invested in Pokemon cards over the past couple of years, and while he has been duped by fakes on occasion, he has also been able to get himself some really incredible authentic cards. For instance, Logan Paul recently traveled all the way to Dubai recently, where he purchased an incredible PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card for the whopping price of $5,275,000.

Yesterday, Paul wore the card around his neck at WrestleMania, and he was even hit with a Guinness World Record for the most expensive authentic Pokemon card, at auction. Paul was wearing it with a ton of pride, and it turned out to be a huge good luck charm as he ultimately won his match.

Recently, Paul took to Twitter where he went in-depth on the backstory behind the card. He also noted that he paid $80K to put the card in a Pokeball-themed chain. Needless to say, Paul is all about the extravagance of his investments.

"The Pikachu Illustrator is the rarest Pokémon card in the world," Paul says. "Only 39 of them exist, and this is the ONLY PSA 10 (perfect condition). Until this weekend, there were no pictures or videos of this card ANYWHERE."

This card will remain extremely valuable, and it could see a huge price increase in the coming years. With that in mind, it is easy to see why Logan would want it so badly.