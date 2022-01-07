Logan Paul is no stranger to the dramatics of a seemingly ever-viral life; from feuding with Floyd Mayweather over money, declaring that he rather not pay American taxes and then dipping off to Puerto Rico or the now infamous suicide forest scandal, Logan is keeping his tiresome Youtube reputation alive.

However, this time, Logan Paul is back in the headlines again, but not for any mentioned issues. No, this time, the usual Paul dramatics are based on the idea that he possibly may have spent 3.5 million dollars on fake Pokemon cards--how unfortunate. Logan Paul revealed to his Twitter followers that he recently spent $3.5 Million on Pokemon Cards that he claims to be "sealed and authenticated" and are the coveted "1st edition Pokemon cards".

(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

In typical "Cunningham's Law" fashion, the internet moved swiftly to correct the Paul brother as Pokemon fan site Pokebeach moved in with the facts, articulating that Logan Paul may have spent $3.5 million on fake Pokemon cards.

Pokebeach, a Pokemon-fan site, offers a strong case proving that there is no way that Logan Paul just purchased the "only known" base set in the world mainly because the mentioned set carries a faulty history along with it; the set that Logan Paul bought made an appearance on eBay about a year ago and the contents inside weren't what the seller advertised them as.

To add insult to injury, a Youtuber named Rattle uploaded a 42-minute video, a part of a series of videos, detailing exactly why and how Logan Paul got finessed through the means of fraudulent cards.

Finally, to clear the air once and for all, Logan Paul announced via Twitter that he would be traveling to Chicago to get the questionable cards verified by BBCE--"the company who insured its authenticity."&

As with most Logan Paul stories, this one is far from over. We're sure to see more news on this as the case develops in the coming days.