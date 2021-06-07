Prior to his fight against Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul was getting obsessed with Pokemon card collecting. With collectibles rising in value over the past year, many have looked towards card collecting as a way to diversify their portfolio. This is because rare cards can prove to be appreciating assets that will outperform most stocks over the course of a decade. During his card collecting journey, Paul stumbled upon a rare Charizard card that is worth over $100K.

In true Logan Paul fashion, he decided to have the card turned into a gold-plated chain, which he then wore around his neck while entering the ring last night. Many fans clocked the piece of jewelry and immediately took to social media to document it all.

Logan has always been a showman so it should be no surprise that he would want to do something like this for the match. He is easily one of the biggest entertainers on YouTube and while the fight may not have been what it was cracked up to be, Paul still came away from the event as a moral victor.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images