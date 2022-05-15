Just last year, Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in what was a huge cash grab. It was not a very good fight on either side of the ring, and it has led to a whole bunch of drama in the aftermath. Just a few months ago, Paul came out and alleged that Floyd had yet to pay him for the fight. Logan was extremely upset about this and even told reporters that he had plans to sue.

Now, months have passed and it appears as though Floyd still hasn't given Logan all that he was supposed to. While speaking to TMZ recently, Logan went in on Floyd saying that this entire case is going to be headed to court. Logan wants his money, and he knows that he deserves it considering all the work that went into it.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"No, he has not paid me in full," Logan said "That is a fact. Short a few mil. We're taking this one to court. See you in the courtroom. Congrats on going to prison, Floyd." Of course, Mayweather is not going to go to prison for this. If anything, he will just have to pay Logan what he is allegedly owed, plus a bit of interest for his troubles.

This is an ongoing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the boxing world.

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

[Via]