Logan Paul claims that Floyd Mayweather hasn't paid him yet for their exhibition fight back in June 2021. Paul called out the "dirty little rat" in a post on Twitter, Sunday.

Paul shared a headline from the Daily Star reading, "Floyd Mayweather earned so much from Logan Paul fight he could buy Jeff Bezos' jet."

"Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol," Paul captioned the screenshot. "It’s been 6 months. but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4."



Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Paul also called out Mayweather in a post on his Instagram story, last week.

“Pay me my money you fucking corny weasel of a human,” he wrote at the time, captioning a photoshopped photo of Mayweather during a holiday in Russia.

Paul and Mayweather's match reportedly sold a massive one million pay-per-views.

Mayweather spoke about the fight in November, at a convention for WBC, admitting that it would've been a much bigger blowout if he treated it seriously: "People have gotta know, there's a difference between a real fight and an exhibition. I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun. All I did was work out from time to time. If it was a real fight, it would've been a blowout in the first round."

Check out Paul's tweet below.