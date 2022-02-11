Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather put on a show last year in the summer as they took part in a boxing exhibition that brought millions of eyes to the two. Overall, the fight was a bit of a sham as Floyd didn't really try, all while Logan was simply outclassed. Regardless, there were some fans out there who were entertained by the whole thing, and as a result, both fighters were supposed to get millions of dollars out of the match.

According to Logan, however, he has not received a single penny from the fight. Mayweather has reportedly not paid him what he is owed, and understandably, the YouTuber is upset about it. In fact, Paul revealed to TMZ recently that he has every intention of suing Mayweather for what he is owed.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

"It's honestly bulls***," Logan said. "Like, having people who aren't a professional promotional company control where the money goes, we made that mistake. It's Floyd Mayweather. Before we fought him, we were kind of willing to do whatever. Now after the fact, we're kind of shooting ourselves in the foot because he's a "f***ing scumbag."

Paul had some other interesting comments, claiming that Floyd wants a rematch, however, Logan is not interested as he still hasn't gotten paid from the first go around.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the boxing world.

